Russia sanctions: Australia adds 37 names and 7 companies

Publication time 26 June 2025 18:42
Australia hits Russia with new wave of sanctions
The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese. Photo: Reuters
Everything we know about the new sanctions against Russia

Australia has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Thirty-seven individuals and seven organizations have been added to the list.

It is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Australia.

Everything we know about the new sanctions against Russia

Citizens and companies of Australia are prohibited from doing business with individuals and companies subject to sanctions. In addition, those included in the sanctions list are prohibited from entering and staying in the country.

Sanctions have been imposed, in particular, against the heads of companies associated with Gazprom: Gazprom Neft and Gazprombank.

The restrictions also affect the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the CEO of RusHydro, Viktor Khmaryn, singer and propagandist Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman), and actor Vyacheslav Manucharov.

Among the companies on the list are  JSC Mikron, Baikal Electronics, and others.

As a reminder, the United States refused to back the UK's new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

sanctions against Russia sanctions Australia war russia
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
