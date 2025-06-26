Australia hits Russia with new wave of sanctions

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese. Photo: Reuters

Australia has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Thirty-seven individuals and seven organizations have been added to the list.

It is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Australia.

Advertisement

Everything we know about the new sanctions against Russia

Citizens and companies of Australia are prohibited from doing business with individuals and companies subject to sanctions. In addition, those included in the sanctions list are prohibited from entering and staying in the country.

Sanctions have been imposed, in particular, against the heads of companies associated with Gazprom: Gazprom Neft and Gazprombank.

The restrictions also affect the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, the CEO of RusHydro, Viktor Khmaryn, singer and propagandist Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman), and actor Vyacheslav Manucharov.

Among the companies on the list are JSC Mikron, Baikal Electronics, and others.

As a reminder, the United States refused to back the UK's new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.