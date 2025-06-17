UK plans Russia sanctions without US backing — Trump opposes

The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, June 17, the UK, along with several of Ukraine's allies, plans to announce the new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at increasing pressure on the Kremlin's military-industrial complex. The measures aim to reduce Russia's energy revenues and limit its ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

It was stated by the Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, according to the BBC.

The UK wants to tighten sanctions against Russia

"The measures would increase economic pressure on the Kremlin to show Vladimir Putin that it is in his and Russia's interests to demonstrate he is serious about peace," Keir Starmer stated.

The United States is unlikely to join the sanctions yet

However, the United States' participation in the new sanctions is questionable. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, who left the Summit early due to the escalation in the Middle East, stated that he did not support additional restrictions against Moscow. In his opinion, sanctions "cost the United States lots of money" and he wants to "wait to see if there is a deal between Russia and Ukraine".

During the Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, Trump also criticised Russia's expulsion from the G7 in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, calling it "a mistake that makes life harder for everyone".

What restrictions does the European Union have in store for the new package of sanctions?

The European Commission is preparing additional restrictions that would reduce the price ceiling on Russian oil from USD 60 to USD 45 per barrel. Ukraine is calling for even stricter measures — lowering the limit to USD 30.

There are also discussions of imposing high tariffs on Russian oil imports for third countries that buy it at low prices, primarily China and India. However, the success of such initiatives remains questionable, given Washington's position.

Downing Street has confirmed that the package of sanctions will target Russia's banking sector, energy profits, and its military industry. However, they did not disclose any details, citing the fact that the summit had just begun.

As a reminder, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.