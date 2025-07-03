Zelensky outlines Ukraine's next steps in EU accession talks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is ready to open three clusters for European integration. According to him, one is ready to be opened right now.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it at the meeting with journalists in Denmark, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The President stated that the issues of Ukraine's defense capabilities and European integration are key topics during today's visit.

"But you know that there are political obstacles. Exclusively political ones. We will discuss it with our partners. But my main message is that there are two issues that need to be resolved right now. It concerns the internal financing of weapons production in Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State also noted that there are plans to expand funding for the "Danish model." It refers to drones and the missile program.

As a reminder, on July 3, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on a visit. He would attend the opening ceremony of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.