Trump plans to call Putin on July 3 — what's behind it?

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, July 3, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will call the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. The conversation will take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Head of the White House announced the conversation on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump will call Putin

Trump noted that the conversation with Putin would take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" the American leader wrote.

The Financial Times also reports that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump will hold a telephone conversation on Friday, July 4.

Trump's message on Truth Social



As a reminder, the American leader at the NATO Summit suggested that Russia may have territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.