Main News of the day Trump to call Putin today — what will they discuss?

Publication time 3 July 2025 19:15
Trump plans to call Putin on July 3 — what's behind it?
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, July 3, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will call the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. The conversation will take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Head of the White House announced the conversation on Truth Social.

Trump will call Putin

Trump noted that the conversation with Putin would take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" the American leader wrote.

The Financial Times also reports that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump will hold a telephone conversation on Friday, July 4.

Trump on his conversation with Putin
Trump's message on Truth Social


As a reminder, the American leader at the NATO Summit suggested that Russia may have territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.

USA vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
