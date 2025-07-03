Trump plans to call Putin on July 3 — what's behind it?

Trump to call Putin today — what will they discuss?
On Thursday, July 3, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will call the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. The conversation will take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The Head of the White House announced the conversation on Truth Social.
Trump will call Putin
Trump noted that the conversation with Putin would take place at 10:00 a.m. local time.
"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" the American leader wrote.
The Financial Times also reports that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump will hold a telephone conversation on Friday, July 4.
As a reminder, the American leader at the NATO Summit suggested that Russia may have territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine.