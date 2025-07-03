Zelensky, Trump to discuss weapons supply in phone call

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will hold a telephone conversation. It may take place on Friday, July 4.

It was reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources close to the talks.

Zelensky is likely to talk to Trump on the phone

One of the main topics of discussion is expected to be the cessation of supplies of certain types of American weapons to Kyiv.

According to sources, Zelensky intends to raise the issue of a sharp reduction in military support and try to discuss the possibility of future arms sales, which could be key to Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Details of the upcoming conversation are not being disclosed at this time, but the publication notes that it will take place amid concerns about the pace and volume of American aid, especially in the context of the U.S. presidential campaign.

"The timing of the meeting could change, said the people familiar with the planning, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss it publicly. The White House and Ukraine's presidency did not respond to requests for comment on the planned conversation," The Financial Times said.

As a reminder, yesterday, on July 2, Western media reported that the United States Department of Defense had not yet extended the term of the programs for the supply of missiles and ammunition for Ukraine's Air Defense System. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on the other hand, stated that it had submitted the request to the United States to clarify certain details and report on the slowdown in the delivery of weapons.