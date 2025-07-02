US Aid delayed — what Ukraine's Defense Ministry reveals

Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. Photo: Raytheon Technologies

On Wednesday, July 2, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the situation with the United States' defense supplies. According to the Ministry, Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules for the agreed defense aid.

It was stated in the post of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

The Ministry of Defense on military assistance from the United States

The Ministry of Defense noted that the Ukrainian side has taken note of reports of delays in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated United States defense assistance packages and is investigating the actual circumstances of the deliveries.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules for the agreed defense aid: "So we proceed from the actual data and check the details of each item in the supply."

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested the telephone conversation with our U.S. counterparts to further clarify the details. The results of the contacts with our American partners will be additionally reported at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," it was added in the Ministry.

And they also emphasized that individuals in Ukraine who are currently giving public comments on this situation do not have all the facts for objective reasons. The Ministry of Defense urged paying attention to official and verified information from reliable sources.

"It is crucial for Ukraine to maintain sustainability, continuity, and predictability in the delivery of agreed defense assistance, especially in the area of Air Defense Systems. We are grateful to the United States for all its support and appreciate the efforts of our American partners to achieve genuine peace. We emphasize that the way to end the war is through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through sustained support for Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense summarized.

