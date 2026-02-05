Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: Umerov shared the results

Rustem Umerov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Photo: t.me/umerov_mo

Rustem Umerov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, summarized the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. According to Umerov, the discussions were constructive.

Umerov announced this on X, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The Abu Dhabi talks

Over the course of two days, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia held the second trilateral meeting to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Umerov said that the discussions focused on ways to create conditions for achieving lasting peace.

He said that the delegations agreed to exchange 157 prisoners of war. This was the first such exchange in five months.

"Over the two days, the delegations had wide-ranging discussions on the remaining open issues including methods to implement a ceasefire and monitor the cessation of military activities," said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The delegations also agreed to inform their respective governments and continue the trilateral negotiations within the next few weeks.

"Ukraine is grateful to President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in advancing an end to the war," Umerov added.

Over February 4 and 5, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation met for the second trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) February 5, 2026

