Peace talks in Abu Dhabi on February 5: Budanov comments on the results

Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Reuters

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced the initial results of the trilateral meeting with Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi on February 5. He said the negotiations were constructive and thanked the United States and the UAE for their support.

Budanov made these comments to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Budanov commented on the second stage of the negotiations

"The negotiations were truly constructive. I am thankful to the United States and the UAE for the quality organization and mediation," Budanov said.

However, he did not specify what results were achieved during the second round of consultations.

