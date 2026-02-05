Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Budanov summarizes results of Abu Dhabi talks

Budanov summarizes results of Abu Dhabi talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 February 2026 19:13
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi on February 5: Budanov comments on the results
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Reuters

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced the initial results of the trilateral meeting with Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi on February 5. He said the negotiations were constructive and thanked the United States and the UAE for their support.

Budanov made these comments to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Budanov commented on the second stage of the negotiations

"The negotiations were truly constructive. I am thankful to the United States and the UAE for the quality organization and mediation," Budanov said.

However, he did not specify what results were achieved during the second round of consultations.

Read more:

Kellogg says he left the White House to speak freely on Ukraine

Ukraine, U.S., and Russia finalize new prisoner exchange

russia USA Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information