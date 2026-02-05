Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kellogg says he left the White House to speak freely on Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 February 2026 17:27
Keith Kellogg commented on his resignation from the White House
Keith Kellogg. Photo: x.com/generalkellogg

Keith Kellogg, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, said that his work related to Ukraine did not end after he left the American government. After stepping down at the end of 2025, he said he had more freedom to publicly assess the war.

He made this statement in an interview with Kyiv Independent, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Kellogg commented on his resignation from the White House

The former U.S. government official explained that he left his position to remain involved in Ukrainian affairs without the limitations imposed by government work.

"I wanted to spend more time on the outside where I could be much more open and free to talk about Ukraine than I was inside the government," Kellogg said.

While at the White House, he participated in several diplomatic initiatives, including negotiating a deal between the United States and Ukraine regarding natural resources. He also repeatedly condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Supporters of Ukraine believe he helped maintain U.S.-Ukrainian cooperation during a period of internal debates and uncertainty in Washington.

Following his resignation, rumors circulated that he disagreed with the Trump administration's policy toward Ukraine. However, Kellogg categorically denied this.

"None of it's true. It was a time to move and time to go on. There's absolutely no truth to any type of friction or imbalance at all," Kellog added.

USA Ukraine White House war in Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
