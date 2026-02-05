President of France Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France and other European countries are seeking to participate in negotiations and consultations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. For instance, French President Emmanuel Macron secretly sent his advisor to Moscow, where he held a series of meetings.

France contacts Russia

As is known, Emmanuel Bonne, the French president's chief diplomatic advisor, visited Moscow at the beginning of the week. There, he met with Russian officials and held confidential talks with them.

The purpose of the visit is reportedly Paris's desire to facilitate Europe's participation in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and establish a future security architecture.

According to one publication, the French president neither confirmed nor denied the negotiations. Meanwhile, two diplomatic sources reported that Bonne met with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator.

The article states that this meeting occurred while negotiations were underway in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives. EU countries are not officially participating in this process. France insists that any ceasefire agreements and subsequent steps to resolve the conflict be made with the direct participation of European states.

They also emphasized that "the security of the continent should not be discussed exclusively in a bilateral format between Washington and Moscow."

