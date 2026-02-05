Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Macron secretly sent an advisor to Moscow — details from Reuters

Macron secretly sent an advisor to Moscow — details from Reuters

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 February 2026 10:30
Peace talks — Macron secretly sent a representative to Russia
President of France Emmanuel Macron. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France and other European countries are seeking to participate in negotiations and consultations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. For instance, French President Emmanuel Macron secretly sent his advisor to Moscow, where he held a series of meetings.

Reuters reports.

Advertisement

France contacts Russia

As is known, Emmanuel Bonne, the French president's chief diplomatic advisor, visited Moscow at the beginning of the week. There, he met with Russian officials and held confidential talks with them.

The purpose of the visit is reportedly Paris's desire to facilitate Europe's participation in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and establish a future security architecture.

According to one publication, the French president neither confirmed nor denied the negotiations. Meanwhile, two diplomatic sources reported that Bonne met with Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator.

The article states that this meeting occurred while negotiations were underway in Abu Dhabi between Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives. EU countries are not officially participating in this process. France insists that any ceasefire agreements and subsequent steps to resolve the conflict be made with the direct participation of European states.

They also emphasized that "the security of the continent should not be discussed exclusively in a bilateral format between Washington and Moscow."

Read more:

France negotiations Emmanuel Macron Europe war in Ukraine russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information