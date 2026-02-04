The first round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: Umerov revealed the details

A trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 4. Photo: Reuters

A trilateral meeting took place on Wednesday, February 4, in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were productive.

This announcement was made by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

How the trilateral talks in the UAE unfolded

According to Rustem Umerov, after the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, the negotiation process continued but shifted to a working group format. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also disclosed the composition of the delegations that met today.

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on February 4. Photo: Rustem Umerov/Facebook

From Ukraine, the following group took part: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia, Andrii Hnatov, Vadym Skibitskyi, Oleksandr Bevz.

From the U.S. side, the consultations included Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Daniel Driscoll, and Alex Grynkewich.

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on February 4. Photo: Rustem Umerov/Facebook

"The Russian side was represented at a high military level," Umerov commented on the Russian delegation.

The NSDC secretary described the work in Abu Dhabi as "substantive and productive," stressing that the talks are focused on concrete steps and practical solutions.

"We are preparing a report on the negotiations for President Volodymyr Zelensky," Umerov added.

