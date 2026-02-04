US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump's current approach to peace is creating the conditions for another war in Ukraine. The White House leader's hasty approach to the peace process could result in an imperfect agreement that paves the way for a new Russian invasion.

How Trump is creating conditions for another war in Ukraine

The article notes that a peace process that ends one war but could provoke another is risky. It seems that Trump does not fully realize this. He sent his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Abu Dhabi with a mandate to conclude virtually any agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The talks are expected to focus on the one remaining unresolved issue: the future of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, Kremlin leader Putin is trying to achieve through negotiations what he has been unable to achieve by military means.

"But that is still not enough for Putin. He insists not just on keeping what he currently holds but on being given still more.

And Putin's demand is not merely an injustice but profoundly inhumane. The territory in question has some 200,000 inhabitants who would be handed over to an enemy that, if experience is any guide, will murder the men, rape the women and kidnap the children," The Telegraph reports.

Furthermore, it is emphasized that the transfer of the Donetsk region to Russia could create conditions for a new war, which is even more dangerous.

This vital territory includes some of Ukraine's most powerful defensive structures, including the fortress cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. These cities protect the rest of the country and the route to Kyiv.

The publication emphasizes that if Russia is handed these carefully constructed strongholds, Putin could use them to launch another invasion aimed at conquering Ukraine, which has always been his real goal.

Why doesn't Trump notice Putin's cunning?

At the same time, the authors of the article note that any real mediator in peace talks would immediately recognize this cunning. However, Trump and Witkoff, seeking glory for their mediation, fail to recognize this and indulge Putin's worldview.

An obvious way out of the impasse would be for Trump to tell Putin to abandon his absurd territorial demands.

However, Trump considers himself an impartial mediator between the aggressor and the victim. He does not consider any claims on the merits but instead instructs Witkoff to develop wording with which the parties can pretend to have reached an agreement.

"In short, Trump's inept diplomacy may either perpetuate today’s war or achieve a flawed peace that sows the seeds of the next," The Telegraph summed up.

