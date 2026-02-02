Donald Trump in the new Epstein files: NYT analysis

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

The New York Times analyzed nearly three million pages of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case. Epstein is accused of sexual crimes. The documents mention President Donald Trump over 38,000 times in more than 5,300 files. However, the documents do not contain any evidence of criminal activity by Trump.

The New York Times reports.

Advertisement

The new Epstein files contain numerous references to Trump

The publication notes that Trump was a close friend of Epstein's before the early 2000s. According to the NYT, they were both interested in young women at the time.

As is well known, the White House chief denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch claims that the files do not warrant further investigation into the U.S. leader.

However, The New York Times discovered over 5,300 files containing more than 38,000 references to Trump, his wife, Melania, his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and related terms and phrases in a new batch of "Epstein files" from the Justice Department.

Previous batches contained an additional 130 files mentioning Trump.

Many of the documents released today that mention Donald Trump are news articles and other public materials sent to Jeffrey Epstein's email.

None of these files contains evidence of direct correspondence or communication between Trump and Epstein. Only a few documents date back to the early 2000s, when they had personal ties.

Meanwhile, documents show that, even after severing ties with Trump, Epstein continued to monitor Trump's activities and attempted to exploit his political rise for his benefit.

Recently released files contain notes and transcripts of interviews that investigators conducted with Epstein's victims. Some victims mention interactions with Trump, such as being driven to Mar-a-Lago to meet him or Trump visiting Epstein. However, these notes do not indicate any wrongdoing on Trump's part.

Additionally, among the newly released materials are emails from Melania Trump addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein's and his former partner. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in human trafficking.

On January 30, the U.S. Department of Justice made approximately three million additional pages of documents related to the Epstein cases accessible.

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Reuters

Jeffrey Epstein case

Jeffrey Epstein, an American billionaire and financier, has spent decades cultivating relationships with influential politicians, businesspeople, and celebrities. The current scandal involves the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

In 2005, the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported that she had been at Epstein's Florida estate, where he had committed lewd acts against her. The subsequent investigation revealed that Epstein had created a network to recruit underage girls, luring them with promises of money or work.

In 2008, Epstein made a scandalous deal with the prosecutor's office. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and served only 13 months in a minimum-security prison. This sparked outrage because the scope of his crimes was much greater.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again on charges of sexually exploiting underage girls and operating a "human trafficking ring."

He died in prison in August 2019 in an incident officially ruled a suicide; however, there are still many conspiracy theories surrounding his death because he could have given testimony against influential people.

Read more:

Trump weighs in on who can finish wars after his term

US strengthens its air defense systems in the Middle East