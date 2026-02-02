The WSJ reports the US is strengthening air defense in the Middle East

F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the U.S. Air Force. Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Amid the risk of potential attacks by Iran, the United States is strengthening its air defense in the Middle East. The country is also preparing for a scenario involving limited airstrikes in retaliation, should President Donald Trump decide to act.

According to The Wall Street Journal, American officials have confirmed this information.

Advertisement

The United States is preparing to repel an Iranian attack

The U.S. military already has plans for targeted airstrikes on Iranian targets should a political decision be made. Washington assumes that any action against Iran would provoke an immediate mirror response, primarily in the form of missile and drone attacks on Israel and sites where American troops are stationed in the region.

This risk is prompting the Pentagon to quickly strengthen the region's air defense system. The U.S. already has ships with ballistic missile defense capabilities in the region, including destroyers, and is now deploying additional land-based defense systems. American military personnel are particularly deploying a THAAD battery and additional Patriot missile systems to bases where U.S. units are stationed.

The reinforcement of the air defense system will affect several countries in the region. According to the publication, these systems are being deployed in Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. There is also a separate report on the redeployment of three F-15E fighter jet squadrons to Jordan. These squadrons can be used for offensive operations and air cover.

The article states that, in the event of escalation, the primary objective of American defense is to protect Israel and its military forces from potential missile and drone attacks by Iran or affiliated groups.

The U.S. Central Command, responsible for American military operations in the Middle East, has not yet commented on reports of preparations for potential attacks and upgrades to air defense systems.

Read more: