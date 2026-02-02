Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump weighs in on who can finish wars after his term

Trump weighs in on who can finish wars after his term

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 February 2026 10:37
Trump says he knows who can end wars after he's gone
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

In an interview with the American media, President Donald Trump said that the United Nations could become a key instrument for ending wars in the future. He also emphasized that he could save the UN from a financial crisis.

Politico reports.

Trump believes that the UN could take over his efforts to end wars

During a brief phone conversation, Trump stated that the UN is in danger due to unpaid contributions from member states. He emphasized that he has the experience and influence to quickly compel states to fulfill their financial obligations. However, Trump avoided answering whether the United States could repay its billion-dollar debt to the organization.

Trump claims that he was unaware of the United States' financial debt to the UN but is confident that the problem could easily be resolved if the organization's leadership directly addressed the issue. 

"If they came to Trump and told him, I'd get everybody to pay up, just like I got NATO to pay up. All I have to do is call these countries… they would send checks within minutes," Trump said.

Trump claims that, in the future, the UN will be able to take on the function of resolving global conflicts once he is no longer involved. 

"When I'm no longer around to settle wars, the U.N. can. It has tremendous potential. Tremendous," Donald Trump said.

The UN may cease to exist due to a lack of funds

Earlier, it was reported that the organization might have to reduce its activities or even close its New York headquarters due to insufficient funding. Trump rejected this scenario outright, emphasizing that the UN will remain in the United States and has significant potential for future work.

"I don't think it's appropriate. The U.N. is not leaving New York, and it's not leaving the United States, because the U.N. has tremendous potential," Trump said

However, Donald Trump's words contradict his previous statements. According to Politico, during his first and second presidential terms, Trump initiated the withdrawal of the United States from several international organizations.

In January, he signed an executive order to stop participating in 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, including those associated with the United Nations (UN) and international climate agreements.

His administration previously cut hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid and eliminated USAID, consistently portraying international organizations as mechanisms through which other countries exploit the United States.

