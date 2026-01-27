U.S. invites Ukraine into "Golden Age" partnership

Acting U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine Julie Davis. Photo: still from the video

Acting U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine Julie Davis said that Ukraine has shown the entire world what courage, resilience, and an unbreakable will to be free truly mean. That is why the United States is ready for a new stage of partnership.

She made the remarks during the Ukraine–United States Partnership event marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and Ukrainian Week in Washington on Tuesday, January 27.

Ukraine and the United States are shaping a new era of partnership

According to Davis, the United States under the leadership of Donald Trump is building a "golden age" for the next 250 years and is inviting Ukraine to take part in this process.

She emphasized that the two countries are not only looking back at the past but are confidently moving forward—building new partnerships, supporting innovation, and shaping a new era of diplomacy and prosperity.

Julie Davis also stressed that shared values remain the cornerstone of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States and that the strategic partnership between the two countries continues to grow stronger.

