Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated narratives that justify Russia's war against Ukraine. He said that Moscow is open to a peaceful settlement but continues military operations. According to Peskov, this is because Kyiv has not made the "necessary decisions."

Peskov made this statement at a briefing, according to Russian media reports.

Peskov promised to continue the war against Ukraine

The Kremlin representative also stressed that the Russian army continues to strike targets it deems related to Ukraine's defense infrastructure. This is, in fact, another attempt to legitimize strikes on civilian targets.

Regarding the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Peskov noted that the delegations on site are coordinating their progress directly, and there will be no official comments from the Kremlin on the results of the meetings. The Russian side thanked the U.S. representatives for their efforts in the settlement process. Peskov added that Russia only has contact with France at the working level and does not interact with higher-level officials.

Additionally, the Kremlin spokesman commented on India's potential oil purchases from other countries, calling them "not news" because India can purchase energy resources wherever it wishes.

