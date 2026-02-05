Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine, U.S., and Russia finalize new prisoner exchange

Ukraine, U.S., and Russia finalize new prisoner exchange

Publication time 5 February 2026 13:17
Major prisoner swap confirmed between U.S., Ukraine, and Russia
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

On February 5, the second day of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi. The countries agreed to an exchange of prisoners.

Steve Witkoff announced this on X.

The agreements made during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 5

Witkoff said that the delegations of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners. Notably, this is the first such exchange in five months.

"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," Witkoff wrote.

According to Witkoff, the discussions will continue, and he expects further progress in the coming weeks. Witkoff thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting the negotiations and President Donald Trump for his leadership, which he said made the deal possible.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
