Ukrainians rally in support of Zelensky near the White House

Ukrainians near the White House. Photo: screenshot

Members of the Ukrainian diaspora gathered near the White House in the United States of America. They rallied in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Alex Raufoglu reported it on the social network X on Friday, February 28.

Ukrainians are holding posters and flags. They gathered near the White House before the arrival of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Today, the President will meet with the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

As a reminder, Zelensky met with the US senators before his trip to the White House.

It is known that the Ukrainian leader and Trump are to sign the minerals deal in Ukraine today.