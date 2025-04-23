Negotiations in London — Ukrainian delegation meets with Kellogg

Ukrainian delegation at a meeting with Keith Kellogg in London. Photo: Andriy Yermak/X

On April 23, the Ukrainian delegation met in London with Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine. They discussed the ceasefire and truce.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reported this on X.

Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Kellogg

Yermak said that the Ukrainian delegation conveyed its position to Keith Kellogg, stressing that an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian representatives also expressed hope that their position is in line with the vision of US President Donald Trump.

Andriy Yermak with Keith Kellogg in London. Photo: Andriy Yermak/X

"I stressed that under any circumstances, Ukraine will stand firm on its core principles during negotiations, as they are the foundation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also noted that the parties agreed to continue the dialogue and regular contacts.

A meeting took place in London between our delegation and General @generalkellogg, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. pic.twitter.com/am7kqraDM1 — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) April 23, 2025

