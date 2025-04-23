Number of wounded in Marganets increased as a result of Russian strike on April 23

Police at the scene of the attack. Photo: National Police

In the morning of Wednesday, April 23, Russian troops attacked a bus with a drone in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine. Currently, 43 people are known to have been injured in the Russian attack, and 9 reported dead.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram.

Attack on Marhanets on April 23

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of wounded has risen to 43 as a result of a Russian drone strike on a bus carrying employees of a company in Marhanets. Nine people have been reported dead as a result of the attack.

The National Police clarified that seven women and two men were among the dead. Law enforcement officers continue to work at the site of the Russian strike, documenting the consequences of hostile aggression. Forensic experts are also involved.

Law enforcement officers at the scene of the attack. Photo: National Police

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia in the south of Ukraine, a Russian strike on a high-rise building killed one person on April 22. Four Children were injured, among others, as a result.

