Zelensky talks about positive results of mineral agreement with the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Ukrainian team, together with its American partners, has achieved positive results in the negotiations on the minerals agreement. A memorandum has recently been signed, and the next step is to sign the agreement and ratify it in the Ukrainian Parliament.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a briefing for journalists on Tuesday, April 22.

Advertisement

Minerals agreement

Zelensky emphasized that the agreement involved two American companies working under the supervision of Ukrainian lawyers.

The President noted that the choice in favor of the American company was made deliberately because it has the support of the White House. This will help avoid potential accusations in the process of cooperation.

"The lawyers are both American companies. However, on different sides. I immediately said that we would hire an American company, a strong company that would be supported by the White House, so that we would not be accused of anything afterwards," the president said.

According to Donald Trump, Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals in the near future. This will happen next Thursday, April 24.

We also wrote that economist Oleh Ustenko estimated the total value of Ukrainian mineral resources.