Talks in London on April 23 — What the parties agreed to

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

On April 23, the Ukrainian delegation met with national security and foreign policy advisors from the Coalition of the Willing in London. The parties discussed peace in Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced this on X.

Results of the talks in London on April 23

Yermak said that, in addition to him, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The UK was represented by Jonathan Powell, the Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, Emmanuel Bonn, the President's Diplomatic Advisor, and Jens Plötner, the Chancellor's Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security, from France.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the British Foreign Office at the invitation of Foreign Secretary David Lammy. According to Yermak, this is the second such meeting — the first was held in Paris. He emphasized that today the parties continued a deep dialogue aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. They agreed to continue regular consultations to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak emphasized that Ukraine is committed to the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.

"Grateful to our partners for their support and shared determination to stop the war. Russia continues to reject an unconditional ceasefire, dragging out the process and trying to manipulate negotiations. But the unity of our international partners leaves it with no chance," the statement said.

Earlier, Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian team, together with its American partners, has achieved positive results in the negotiations on the minerals agreement.

