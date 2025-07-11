Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine and EU launch fund for defense startups, — Fedorov

Ukraine and EU launch fund for defense startups, — Fedorov

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 July 2025 19:42
Ukraine and EU launch joint Brave Tech EU fund to develop defense startups
Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukraine is launching a joint fund with the EU called Brave Tech EU to develop defense start-ups. The fund will receive 100 million euros in investments.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy on Friday, July 11, in a comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Defense cooperation with the EU

Fedorov noted that investments in this area will total EUR 100 million.

"We are creating a fund that will support Ukrainian and European startups that can address challenges on the battlefield," said the minister.

He added that Ukraine already offers some of the best conditions in the world for launching defense startups, from testing at the front to signing government contracts. The Brave1 initiative has already awarded grants totaling more than UAH 2 billion.

"Unfortunately for Ukrainians, today Ukraine has become the world's most powerful testing ground — a place where you can test technologies. If we stop for even one day, we will lose the technological war. We discover new solutions daily. Our manufacturers are testing on the battlefield. The best thing we can do for our European partners is help develop technologies in Europe, test them on our battlefield, and protect Ukrainians with them. We should also create joint production facilities and further scale, capitalize, and develop our economies to stop the Russians," said Fedorov.

Earlier, it was reported that Keith Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on July 14.

Also, Trump claims NATO pays the US for Ukraine's weapons.

Mykhailo Fedorov defense sector startup technologies EU
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information