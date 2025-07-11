Ukraine and EU launch joint Brave Tech EU fund to develop defense startups

Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Ukraine is launching a joint fund with the EU called Brave Tech EU to develop defense start-ups. The fund will receive 100 million euros in investments.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy on Friday, July 11, in a comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Defense cooperation with the EU

Fedorov noted that investments in this area will total EUR 100 million.

"We are creating a fund that will support Ukrainian and European startups that can address challenges on the battlefield," said the minister.

He added that Ukraine already offers some of the best conditions in the world for launching defense startups, from testing at the front to signing government contracts. The Brave1 initiative has already awarded grants totaling more than UAH 2 billion.

"Unfortunately for Ukrainians, today Ukraine has become the world's most powerful testing ground — a place where you can test technologies. If we stop for even one day, we will lose the technological war. We discover new solutions daily. Our manufacturers are testing on the battlefield. The best thing we can do for our European partners is help develop technologies in Europe, test them on our battlefield, and protect Ukrainians with them. We should also create joint production facilities and further scale, capitalize, and develop our economies to stop the Russians," said Fedorov.

