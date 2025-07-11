Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on July 14

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Photo: still from the video

Keith Kellogg, the Special Representative of current US President Donald Trump, is planning to arrive in the capital. The official will visit Ukraine on Monday, July 14.

He announced this during a conference in Rome to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Kellogg will visit Ukraine

According to Kellogg, he will spend a whole week in Kyiv. The U.S. representative mentioned the intense schedule he has planned, joking that he doesn't even have time for breakfast.

While in Ukraine, Kellogg is expected to hold several meetings related to the Trump administration's policy toward Ukraine.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

