Trump stated that NATO is buying weapons from the United States for Ukraine

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has revealed details of what he says is a new deal between America, NATO, and Ukraine on the supply of weapons from the United States. According to him, the Alliance is paying for these weapons.

He said it in the NBC News interview.

What did Trump say about purchasing weapons for Ukraine?

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we're doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine — Ed.), and NATO is paying for those weapons," Trump said.

He also added that the deal was reached at last month's NATO Summit.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," the President of the United States said.

At the same time, NBC writes that it is unclear whether Trump meant that some NATO members could purchase American weapons on behalf of Ukraine so that the United States would not have to bear the costs.

It should be noted that in the same interview, Trump announced that he would make a statement on Russia on Monday. He did not specify what exactly he would talk about.