Publication time 11 July 2025 08:29
Trump will make a statement on Russia on Monday, July 14
The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has stated that he will make an important announcement regarding Russia. According to him, it will take place on Monday.

He made this statement in the interview with NBC News.

What did Trump say?

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," the President of the United States said, declining to go into details.

In addition, he spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine, noting that he was disappointed with Moscow.

"I'm disappointed in Russia, but we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks," he summarized.

As a reminder, Politico recently reported that the US Congress is prepared to expand sanctions against Russia. Specifically, it refers to Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, which proposes a 500% duty.

