US Congress session. Photo: Reuters

Prominent Republican leaders in the US Congress have expressed their willingness to expand sanctions against the Russian Federation. They are waiting for a signal from Trump to begin implementing Lindsey Graham's bill.

Politico writes about it in its article.

What support does the bill have in the Senate?

According to the publication, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the need to send a signal to President Putin that his actions are unacceptable and that they are prepared to increase pressure on Moscow to end the fighting.

Thune said that the Senate expects to finalise the bill on new sanctions in the coming weeks. He also emphasized the Republicans' intention to work with the House of Representatives and the White House to pass this bill.

The bill, introduced by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, has significant support, but Thune is waiting for clear approval from President Trump before taking further action.

Lindsey Graham himself announced the inclusion of additional flexibility mechanisms for Donald Trump in the bill, which will allow the President of the United States to lift sanctions if a peace agreement is reached.

As a reminder, if the US Congress approves Senator Lindsey Graham's sanctions bill against Russia, the invaders will lose billions of USD. It was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

We also reported that Donald Trump stated that he was seriously considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. According to him, Moscow's aggressive behavior requires a response from Washington.