Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump says he is considering tough sanctions against Russia

Trump says he is considering tough sanctions against Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 July 2025 20:54
Sanctions against Russia: Trump prepares to impose strong restrictions
US President Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

US President Donald Trump said he is considering new sanctions against Russia. Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia's ongoing aggression. 

Trump made this statement during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Tuesday, July 8. 

Advertisement

Sanctions against Russia

Trump spoke harshly about Putin, saying that he is seriously considering sanctions against Russia. 

"I am considering sanctions against Russia. Very seriously. We get a lot of bulls--- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless," Trump said.

The journalist asked Trump if he was planning any specific actions in response to his dissatisfaction with the Kremlin leader.

"I wouldn't say, Don't you want to be surprised?" the White House leader replied.

The American leader also expressed his dissatisfaction with ongoing Russian aggression.

"We're not happy with Putin, I'm not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of people. And a lot of them are his soldiers," said the White House chief.

Trump also commented on the course of the war in Ukraine, noting that it surprised even him.

"Ukrainians were brave. We gave them the best equipment ever made. The war in Ukraine would’ve lasted three or four days, but they (the Ukrainians — ed.) had benefit of unbelievable weaponry," Trump stated. 

Also, Donald Trump, stated that he was disappointed with his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. He allegedly does not see any willingness on Putin's part to end the war against Ukraine.

Also, we reported that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

sanctions against Russia USA sanctions Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information