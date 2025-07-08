Sanctions against Russia: Trump prepares to impose strong restrictions

US President Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

US President Donald Trump said he is considering new sanctions against Russia. Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia's ongoing aggression.

Trump made this statement during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Tuesday, July 8.

Advertisement

Sanctions against Russia

Trump spoke harshly about Putin, saying that he is seriously considering sanctions against Russia.

"I am considering sanctions against Russia. Very seriously. We get a lot of bulls--- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time but it turns out to be meaningless," Trump said.

The journalist asked Trump if he was planning any specific actions in response to his dissatisfaction with the Kremlin leader.

"I wouldn't say, Don't you want to be surprised?" the White House leader replied.

The American leader also expressed his dissatisfaction with ongoing Russian aggression.

"We're not happy with Putin, I'm not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of people. And a lot of them are his soldiers," said the White House chief.

Trump also commented on the course of the war in Ukraine, noting that it surprised even him.

"Ukrainians were brave. We gave them the best equipment ever made. The war in Ukraine would’ve lasted three or four days, but they (the Ukrainians — ed.) had benefit of unbelievable weaponry," Trump stated.

Also, Donald Trump, stated that he was disappointed with his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. He allegedly does not see any willingness on Putin's part to end the war against Ukraine.

Also, we reported that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.