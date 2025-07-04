Trump: Putin refuses to stop aggression against Ukraine

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he was disappointed with his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. He allegedly does not see any willingness on Putin's part to end the war against Ukraine.

He told reporters about it after a telephone conversation with the Kremlin leader, according to Sky News.

Trump stated that Putin does not want to end the war

Trump added that he plans to talk to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shortly.

"I will talk to President Zelensky. I am very disappointed with the conversation I had with President Putin because I think he is not ready to end the war," Trump emphasized.

In his statement, he also emphasized that he considers the current war "not his own":

"It's not me, it's Biden's war. It wouldn't have happened if I were President instead of him. It's Biden's war. I'm stuck in the middle because of it," Donald Trump stated.

