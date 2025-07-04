Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump disappointed after Putin's call, mentions Biden

Trump disappointed after Putin's call, mentions Biden

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 July 2025 17:18
Trump: Putin refuses to stop aggression against Ukraine
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he was disappointed with his conversation with the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. He allegedly does not see any willingness on Putin's part to end the war against Ukraine.

He told reporters about it after a telephone conversation with the Kremlin leader, according to Sky News.

Advertisement

Trump stated that Putin does not want to end the war

Trump added that he plans to talk to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shortly.

"I will talk to President Zelensky. I am very disappointed with the conversation I had with President Putin because I think he is not ready to end the war," Trump emphasized.

In his statement, he also emphasized that he considers the current war "not his own":
"It's not me, it's Biden's war. It wouldn't have happened if I were President instead of him. It's Biden's war. I'm stuck in the middle because of it," Donald Trump stated.

As a reminder, Donald Trump commented on whether Ukraine would continue to be supplied with weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information