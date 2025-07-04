Trump: The US will keep giving weapons to Ukraine

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has stated that the United States is transferring weapons to Ukraine. His statement was made against the backdrop of reports that America had suspended aid to our country.

The Telegram Clash Report reported it.

What did Trump say about giving weapons to Ukraine?

"We are giving weapons to Ukraine. We are working with them to try to help them. We have to make sure we have enough for ourselves," the President of the United States stated.

He also said that he was dissatisfied with the situation surrounding Ukraine and believed that no progress had been made.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, July 2, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the situation with the United States' defense supplies.