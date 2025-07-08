Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 July 2025 16:08
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Prize — surprise move
The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize. Netanyahu himself made the announcement during the state dinner at the White House in Washington.

Netanyahu's letter to the members of the Nobel Committee was published on the official page of the Prime Minister of Israel on the social network X on Tuesday, July 8.

Advertisement

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has informed the President of the United States, Donald Trump, that he has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. It is known that Netanyahu told Trump about it during the dinner at the White House on Monday, July 7.

"He is establishing peace right now. In one country and one region after another. So I would like to present to you, Mr President, the letter that I have sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should receive it," Netanyahu said.

In response, the head of the White House said that such a statement from the Prime Minister of Israel was "very significant".

Trump Prize
Trump receives the letter of nomination from the Prime Minister of Israel. Photo: Reuters

It is worth noting that Netanyahu is not the first foreign leader to nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize. Last month, Pakistan announced that it would nominate the leader of the United States for the Peace Prize.

As you know, Donald Trump has long been seeking the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump Prize
Netanyahu's letter to the members of the Nobel Committee

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize many times before, but he has never won the award.

As a reminder, the US House of Representatives member Darrell Issa, the Republican, stated that he would nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize.

USA Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Nobel Prize war in Ukraine
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information