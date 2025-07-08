Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Prize — surprise move

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize. Netanyahu himself made the announcement during the state dinner at the White House in Washington.

Netanyahu's letter to the members of the Nobel Committee was published on the official page of the Prime Minister of Israel on the social network X on Tuesday, July 8.

Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

"He is establishing peace right now. In one country and one region after another. So I would like to present to you, Mr President, the letter that I have sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should receive it," Netanyahu said.

In response, the head of the White House said that such a statement from the Prime Minister of Israel was "very significant".

Trump receives the letter of nomination from the Prime Minister of Israel. Photo: Reuters

It is worth noting that Netanyahu is not the first foreign leader to nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize. Last month, Pakistan announced that it would nominate the leader of the United States for the Peace Prize.

As you know, Donald Trump has long been seeking the Nobel Peace Prize.

Netanyahu's letter to the members of the Nobel Committee

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize many times before, but he has never won the award.

As a reminder, the US House of Representatives member Darrell Issa, the Republican, stated that he would nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize.