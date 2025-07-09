Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President

If the US Congress approves Senator Lindsey Graham's sanctions bill against Russia, the invaders will lose billions of USD. As is known, the bill proposes imposing a 500% duty on countries that buy oil from Russia.

Andriy Yermak stated it in an interview with the New York Post.

How much will Russia lose from Graham's law?

According to Andriy Yermak, if the law is passed, India and China, which are the main buyers of Russian oil, risk being subject to exorbitant duties. These countries provide Moscow with its main oil revenues.

"We believe that the adoption of this legislation will cost Russia approximately USD 60 billion by the end of this year. I think it is also a moment to reconsider trade priorities around the world, because this trade helps Russia continue the war and kill Ukrainians," Yermak said.

According to him, it would be right if, under the threat of tariffs, such countries refused Russian oil and started buying American oil.

"Let them buy American energy resources instead. It's a win-win situation," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine noted.

He added that Trump is the only leader in the modern world who can influence Russia to end its 40-month war against Ukraine.

As a reminder, today Senator Lindsey Graham will present the bill to the US Congress that provides for the imposition of sanctions against Russia. It will send a "powerful signal" to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

We also reported that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that he is seriously considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. According to him, Moscow's constant aggressive behavior requires a decisive response from Washington.