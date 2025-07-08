Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US to vote on Russia sanctions bill — date confirmed

US to vote on Russia sanctions bill — date confirmed

Publication time 8 July 2025 22:41
When will the US vote on new Russia sanctions?
A session in the US Congress. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Senator Lindsey Graham will introduce the bill in the US Congress that would impose sanctions on the Russian Federation. It will send a "powerful signal" to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. 

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, wrote about it on the social media platform X.

US to vote on Russia sanctions bill — date confirmed — photo 1
Newt Gingrich's post. Photo: screenshot

Bill on new US sanctions against Russia

"Senator Lindsey Graham's important bill on increasing sanctions on Russia will come up Wednesday," it is said in the statement.

According to him, the new bill by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham will be submitted to the US Congress for consideration, which provides for a significant strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In particular, the document proposes to introduce a 500% duty for countries that continue to buy Russian goods.

"American people will only tolerate being lied to by a murdering dictator for a limited time. Senator Graham's bill is a prudent next step in putting pressure on Putin to agree to a cease fire in Ukraine," Gingrich stated.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has stated that he is seriously considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. According to him, Moscow's continued aggressive behavior is a cause for deep concern and requires a decisive response from Washington.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
