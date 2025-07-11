Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome — key takeaways

Publication time 11 July 2025 18:05
Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome — key outcomes revealed
Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram

The last day of the International Ukraine Recovery Conference has come to an end in Rome. The event focused on the scale of destruction in Ukrainian cities and the need for funding.

Journalist Halyna Ostapovets reported it on the air of Day.LIVE.

Everything we know about the takeaways from the Conference in Rome

In particular, the mayors of Kharkiv and Odesa presented impressive figures: in Kharkiv, 12,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged, 8,500 of which are residential. At least €10 billion is needed to rebuild the city.

In Odesa, there are hundreds of damaged architectural monuments and thousands of destroyed apartments, and these statistics are constantly changing due to new shelling.

At the same time, there were calls at the conference for the strengthening of defence technologies. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that Ukrainian interceptor drones are already protecting the skies, but that additional support from Europe and the United States is needed for the large-scale implementation of the latest technologies.

It has also been announced that Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine on July 14. According to journalist Halyna Ostapovets, his visit may coincide with another wave of massive attacks by Russia.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg has made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
