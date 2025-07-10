Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The war in Ukraine needs to stop — Kellogg's statement

The war in Ukraine needs to stop — Kellogg's statement

Publication time 10 July 2025 12:00
Keith Kellogg stated that the war in Ukraine needs to stop
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

The killing in Ukraine needs to stop. A cease fire now is doable.

It was reported on July 9 on social media by Keith Kellogg, the United States Special Envoy for Ukraine.

Kellogg's opinion on the war in Ukraine

The United States Special Envoy noted that it was an honor for him to represent Trump at the Conference in Rome. He also added that on the night of July 9, the Russians launched a record number of strikes on Ukraine.

"We continue to help Ukraine defend its people and prevent loss of innocent life.  Last night Ukraine sustained over 740 drone/missile attacks.  A historical high number ever in history. The war needs to stop," Kellogg emphasized.

As a reminder, on July 9, Keith Kellogg met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Rome. Also present from Ukraine were the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and his Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa.

