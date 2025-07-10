Keith Kellogg stated that the war in Ukraine needs to stop

Keith Kellogg. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

The killing in Ukraine needs to stop. A cease fire now is doable.

It was reported on July 9 on social media by Keith Kellogg, the United States Special Envoy for Ukraine.

It's an honor to be here in Rome representing President Trump @POTUS. The Conference is focused on the future.



As he has repeatedly said, the killing needs to stop. A cease fire now is doable.



We continue to help Ukraine defend its people and prevent loss of innocent life.… https://t.co/9biyFqlIEN — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) July 9, 2025

Kellogg's opinion on the war in Ukraine

The United States Special Envoy noted that it was an honor for him to represent Trump at the Conference in Rome. He also added that on the night of July 9, the Russians launched a record number of strikes on Ukraine.

"We continue to help Ukraine defend its people and prevent loss of innocent life. Last night Ukraine sustained over 740 drone/missile attacks. A historical high number ever in history. The war needs to stop," Kellogg emphasized.

As a reminder, on July 9, Keith Kellogg met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Rome. Also present from Ukraine were the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and his Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa.