Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine’s MFA responds to Orban’s “hysteria” over Russian assets

Ukraine’s MFA responds to Orban’s “hysteria” over Russian assets

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 December 2025 09:49
Sybiha responded to Orban’s statement on frozen Russian assets
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha reacted to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following the European Commission’s decision to hold a vote on banning the return of Russia’s frozen assets.

Andrii Sybiha shared his reaction on the social media platform X on Sunday, December 14.

Advertisement

Sybiha’s response to Orban’s position

"Russia’s most valuable frozen asset in Europe," Sybiha wrote, commenting on Orban’s stance.

Background

Orban reacted negatively to the European Commission’s decision to organize a vote on banning the return of Russia’s frozen assets.

"The European Commission, instead of ensuring compliance with EU agreements, is systematically violating European law. It is doing this in order to continue a clearly unwinnable war in Ukraine. All of this is happening in broad daylight, less than a week before the meeting of the European Council, the most important body of the European Union that brings together heads of state and government," he stated.

According to him, the rule of law in the EU is being replaced by a "Brussels dictatorship."

Orban emphasized that his country is protesting against this decision.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister considers the confiscation of €135 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine to be "a declaration of war."

Read more:

Berlin talks — Witkoff cites progress in negotiations

US security guarantees — Stefanishyna outlines Ukraine’s terms

Kremlin comments on possible troop withdrawal in Donbas

MFA Andrii Sybiha Hungary assets Viktor Orbán russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information