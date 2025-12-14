Sybiha responded to Orban’s statement on frozen Russian assets

Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha reacted to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following the European Commission’s decision to hold a vote on banning the return of Russia’s frozen assets.

Andrii Sybiha shared his reaction on the social media platform X on Sunday, December 14.

Advertisement

Sybiha’s response to Orban’s position

"Russia’s most valuable frozen asset in Europe," Sybiha wrote, commenting on Orban’s stance.

Russia’s most valuable frozen asset in Europe. https://t.co/wdTnf1kFIg — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 14, 2025

Background

Orban reacted negatively to the European Commission’s decision to organize a vote on banning the return of Russia’s frozen assets.

"The European Commission, instead of ensuring compliance with EU agreements, is systematically violating European law. It is doing this in order to continue a clearly unwinnable war in Ukraine. All of this is happening in broad daylight, less than a week before the meeting of the European Council, the most important body of the European Union that brings together heads of state and government," he stated.

According to him, the rule of law in the EU is being replaced by a "Brussels dictatorship."

Orban emphasized that his country is protesting against this decision.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister considers the confiscation of €135 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine to be "a declaration of war."

Read more:

Berlin talks — Witkoff cites progress in negotiations

US security guarantees — Stefanishyna outlines Ukraine’s terms

Kremlin comments on possible troop withdrawal in Donbas