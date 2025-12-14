Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
US security guarantees — Stefanishyna outlines Ukraine’s terms

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 December 2025 08:54
Stefanishyna explained what security guarantees for Ukraine should look like
Olga Stefanishyna. Photo: video still

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, commented on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to her, the document must be legally binding.

Olga Stefanishyna said this in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, December 14.

Security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States

Stefanishyna noted that no agreement has yet been reached regarding the form of the document. However, it must be legally binding in order to prevent its cancellation in the future.

"I am confident that the US leadership will make sure there is a form that will work. One of the options is a congressional endorsement of this agreement, which would need to be signed into law," the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States said.

She added that once the substance is defined, the form of the document will be agreed upon.

Read more:

Indefinite freezing of Russian assets by EU — approved

Russia threatens the EU over its intentions to use frozen assets

Trump on Ukraine security guarantees — what they may include

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
