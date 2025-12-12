Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump on Ukraine security guarantees — what they may include

Trump on Ukraine security guarantees — what they may include

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 December 2025 11:16
Trump agrees to provide Ukraine with security guarantees but criticizes Zelensky
President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump confirmed his readiness to provide intelligence and air support to Ukraine if this helps implement a peace agreement. However, during a press conference he did not miss the opportunity to criticize Volodymyr Zelensky and put forward conditions for Saturday’s meeting in Paris.

The statements of the US leader were broadcast by the White House press service.

What exactly Trump promised

Journalists reminded the US president of his July promise. At that time, it concerned US participation in a peacekeeping contingent, the provision of air support, and intelligence sharing. Reporters asked directly: are those words still valid?

Donald Trump publicly confirmed his intention. The American leader calls this a "security agreement."

"Yeah, we would help. We would help with security because it's, I think, a necessary factor in getting it [achieving peace – ed.] done," the head of the White House emphasized.

At the same time, Trump stated that there are disagreements with the Ukrainian leadership. In his view, Moscow and Washington were "very close" to reaching an agreement. He even claims that Volodymyr Zelensky’s team was enthusiastic about the concept, but the Ukrainian president himself was not.

"In fact, other than President Zelensky is people loved the concept of the deal," Trump said.

Ultimatum before Paris

Tomorrow, December 13, talks between Ukraine, the United States, and the EU are scheduled to take place in Paris. But Trump is still keeping intrigue regarding the participation of the American delegation.

He sets a condition: the United States will sit at the negotiating table only if it sees a real chance of success.

"We don’t want to waste a lot of time… We want it to get settled," Trump stated.

Read more:

The WH claims Trump is disappointed with the negotiations

Trump urges EU to pressure Zelensky over peace plan

Zelensky named the key unagreed positions of the US peace plan

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
