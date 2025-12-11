Key uncoordinated points of Donald Trump's peace plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelenskyy/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Donetsk region are the main unresolved issues in President Donald Trump's peace plan. Zelensky noted that the United States did not set deadlines for adopting the peace plan but wants to end the war by Christmas.

Zelensky made this statement during a press conference with journalists, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

The most problematic points of the peace plan

According to Zelensky, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Donetsk region are key unresolved issues in the US peace plan. Russia wants to take control of the station, but Ukraine opposes this, according to the president. However, the United States favors a joint management for the station. Currently, it is difficult for Zelensky to determine what this consortium might look like.

"I think they really wanted, or maybe still want, to have a full understanding of where we are with this agreement by Christmas," the president emphasized.

Zelensky noted that although it was not stated, the United States wants Ukraine to adopt the peace plan by Christmas in order to end the war as soon as possible.

