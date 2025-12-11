Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky discussed security guarantees with the US reps

Publication time 11 December 2025 20:18
Ukraine and the United States held a meeting about security guarantees
Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Ukrainian and American teams. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian team participated in an online meeting with White House representatives. They discussed three documents related to security guarantees for Ukraine once the war ends.

On Thursday, December 11, the head of state announced this on X.

Ukraine and the United States have been discussing security guarantees

American participants included Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Generals Jack Keane and Alexus Grynkewich, and Josh Gruenbaum. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also joined the discussion.

"We greatly value the active engagement of the American side at all levels – not only in working to end the war, but also in ensuring Ukraine’s security and preventing a new Russian invasion. This reflects the seriousness of America’s intentions and its clear focus on achieving outcomes," Zelensky wrote.

Discussing security guarantees.
Discussing security guarantees. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president noted that reaching an agreement on security guarantees is a key aspect for continuing negotiations.

"We have already got the negative experience of the Budapest Memorandum. Everyone remembers this, as well as the occasions when Russia repeatedly violated all its other commitments. That is why it is essential that this document on security guarantees provides concrete answers to what concerns Ukrainians the most: what actions partners will take if Russia decides to launch its aggression again," Zelensky added.

The parties agreed to continue working to reach a joint agreement as soon as possible.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Ukraine war in Ukraine security guarantees
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
