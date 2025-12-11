Zelenskyy says that the issue of territories should be decided by the Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelenskyy/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the peace plan's provisions regarding the Ukrainian territories are to be decided by the Ukrainian people. This could occur through elections or a referendum.

Zelensky made this statement during a press conference with journalists, as reported by Noyny.LIVE on December 11.

The issue of territories

The territorial issue is one of the most significant in peace negotiations. Zelenskyy believes he should not decide this issue, but rather the Ukrainian people should decide and bear responsibility for it.

"The Ukrainian people will answer this question. In the form of elections or a referendum. The people of Ukraine must have a position," Zelensky said.

The president also announced that the peace plan proposes the withdrawal of the Russian army from occupied parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the peace plan, fighting in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions should cease along the front line.

