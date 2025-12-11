Russia sent new proposals and demands to the US — Sergei Lavrov says

Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Reuters

Russia has delivered "additional proposals" to the United States regarding the resolution of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is insisting that Ukraine return to a non-aligned status and that the United States consider Moscow's demands for new "security guarantees."

On Thursday, December 11, Russian media outlets reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had made this statement.

What demands has Russia made?

According to Lavrov, President Donald Trump is trying to find a political and diplomatic way out of the war. However, the Kremlin claims this is "insufficient" until the "root causes" are eliminated.

Lavrov repeated accusations against the United States, claiming that Washington's increased influence on Ukrainian politics led to the current war. He emphasized that the Kremlin considers Ukraine's integration into NATO unacceptable and insists that Ukraine remain permanently neutral and non-nuclear.

Lavrov noted that, following Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow, the parties confirmed the agreements they had previously reached during their meeting in Alaska.

Lavrov said, "The essence of these agreements is that Ukraine should return to the non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear principles of its statehood."

Additionally, it was revealed that, during the UN meeting, the US supported Russia's proposal regarding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

