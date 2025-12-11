Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia made additional proposals to the US regarding Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 December 2025 14:29
Russia sent new proposals and demands to the US — Sergei Lavrov says
Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Reuters

Russia has delivered "additional proposals" to the United States regarding the resolution of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is insisting that Ukraine return to a non-aligned status and that the United States consider Moscow's demands for new "security guarantees."

On Thursday, December 11, Russian media outlets reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had made this statement.

What demands has Russia made?

According to Lavrov, President Donald Trump is trying to find a political and diplomatic way out of the war. However, the Kremlin claims this is "insufficient" until the "root causes" are eliminated.

Lavrov repeated accusations against the United States, claiming that Washington's increased influence on Ukrainian politics led to the current war. He emphasized that the Kremlin considers Ukraine's integration into NATO unacceptable and insists that Ukraine remain permanently neutral and non-nuclear.

Lavrov noted that, following Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow, the parties confirmed the agreements they had previously reached during their meeting in Alaska.

Lavrov said, "The essence of these agreements is that Ukraine should return to the non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear principles of its statehood."

Additionally, it was revealed that, during the UN meeting, the US supported Russia's proposal regarding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Read more:

Ukraine's drones halt Russian oil extraction in the Caspian Sea

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with 500 strikes — injured reported

russia USA negotiations Ukraine war in Ukraine
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
