SBU drones attacked a Russian oil extraction platform in the Caspian Sea

Russian oil platform. Photo: SBU

Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked a Russian oil extraction platform in the Caspian Sea. As a result of the SBU strikes, the extraction of oil and gas from more than 20 wells has been halted.

This was reported to Novyny.LIVE by SBU sources on Thursday, December 11.

SBU attacked a Russian oil extraction platform — details

Long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SBU struck the Filanovsky oil platform, which belongs to the company Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft.

The SBU emphasized that this is the first Ukrainian strike on Russian oil-extraction infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

At least four impacts on the offshore platform have been recorded. As a result of the attack, the extraction of oil and gas from more than 20 wells serviced by the platform was stopped.

It is known that the Filanovsky field is one of the largest discovered in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted resources were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

"The SBU continues successful special operations against the Russian oil and gas sector, constantly expanding their geography. The ‘cotton’ in the Caspian Sea is yet another reminder to Russia that all its enterprises working for the war are legitimate targets — wherever they are located," an informed SBU source stated.

