Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day SBU drones halt Russian oil extraction in the Caspian Sea

SBU drones halt Russian oil extraction in the Caspian Sea

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 December 2025 12:09
SBU drones attacked a Russian oil extraction platform in the Caspian Sea
Russian oil platform. Photo: SBU

Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked a Russian oil extraction platform in the Caspian Sea. As a result of the SBU strikes, the extraction of oil and gas from more than 20 wells has been halted.

This was reported to Novyny.LIVE by SBU sources on Thursday, December 11.

Advertisement

SBU attacked a Russian oil extraction platform — details

Long-range drones of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the SBU struck the Filanovsky oil platform, which belongs to the company Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft.

The SBU emphasized that this is the first Ukrainian strike on Russian oil-extraction infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

At least four impacts on the offshore platform have been recorded. As a result of the attack, the extraction of oil and gas from more than 20 wells serviced by the platform was stopped.

It is known that the Filanovsky field is one of the largest discovered in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted resources were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

"The SBU continues successful special operations against the Russian oil and gas sector, constantly expanding their geography. The ‘cotton’ in the Caspian Sea is yet another reminder to Russia that all its enterprises working for the war are legitimate targets — wherever they are located," an informed SBU source stated.

Read more:

Spying for Russia — SBU exposes instructor from Britain

Trump reveals how many Ukrainians want a deal with the US

SBU releases footage of deadly strikes near Pokrovsk — video

SBU drones war in Ukraine russia attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information