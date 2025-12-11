NATO Secretary General warns: Russia's next target is NATO countries

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Illustrative photo: Reuters

At the Munich Security Conference in Berlin, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a speech. In the opening remarks, he issued a stern warning to NATO member states.

The Guardian reported on Thursday, December 11.

Rutte warned about Russia

Despite the decision made at the NATO summit in The Hague earlier this year to accelerate defense spending, Rutte said, "this is not the time for self-congratulation." He believes that too many in the alliance are overly confident and do not feel the urgency of the defense issue.

"I'm here today to tell you where Nato stands and what we must do to stop a war before it starts. And to do that, we need to be crystal clear about the threat: we are Russia’s next target, and we are already in harm’s way," NATO Secretary General noted.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Munich Security Conference. Photo: Reuters

Rutte pointed out that spending on allies' defense production should increase quickly — NATO's armed forces must have everything they need. The main reason is Russia's increasingly reckless policy toward NATO countries and Ukraine. The Secretary General recalled how President Reagan warned about the Soviet Union's aggressive impulses during the Cold War. Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing the same.

Mark Rutte warns that: "in his distorted view of history in the world, Putin believes that our freedom threatens his stranglehold on power and that we want to destroy Russia."

Rutte believes that China is a "lifeline" for Russia, enabling it to pursue an aggressive war policy. Russia is also supported by North Korea and Iran. Rutte praised President Donald Trump for his efforts on the peace plan, noting that Trump is "the only one who can bring Putin to the negotiating table." He emphasized the importance of all alliance countries continuing to pressure Russia and support efforts to end the war it has waged on Ukraine.

"So let's put Putin to the test. Let's see if he really wants peace or if he prefers the slaughter to continue," he says.

