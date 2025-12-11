Trump is disappointed by the negotiations on the war in Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House announced that President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated by the protracted nature of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is particularly true of the peace negotiations.

Clash Report reported on Thursday, December 11.

Trump's position on peace talks

According to administration representatives, the president is dissatisfied with the fact that the negotiations have become mere formalities without producing any tangible results.

The statement emphasizes that Trump is tired of "meetings for the sake of meetings" and now expects concrete steps to be taken. The White House says that the president no longer wants "empty conversations," but rather real actions from the parties involved.

Earlier, Zelensky announced the number of documents in the peace agreement and explained the purpose of each document.

