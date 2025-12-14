The US commented on the first round of talks with Ukraine

Berlin talks — Witkoff cites progress in negotiations
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff commented on the peace talks with Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, December 14. According to him, significant progress was achieved.
Steve Witkoff reported this on the social network X.
Witkoff commented on the talks
The meeting in Berlin between the Ukrainian and US delegations lasted more than five hours.
"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more," Witkoff stated.
According to him, significant progress was achieved. The talks will continue tomorrow morning.
