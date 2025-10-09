Trump will get the Nobel if he ends the war in Ukraine — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready to support the nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in achieving a cessation of the war by Russia. According to the head of state, any step that genuinely brings peace deserves international recognition.

The statement was made by the president during a conversation with journalists, as reported by "RBC-Ukraine."

Zelensky on Trump and the possibility of ending the war

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that a plan to end the war cannot be simple, yet even the most complex negotiation steps have value if they provide a chance for peace.

"The plan to end the war will not be simple, but it is still definitely a path. And if Trump provides the world, and primarily Ukrainians, with the opportunity for such a ceasefire — yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine," the Ukrainian president stated.

Zelensky emphasized that any initiative aimed at achieving a ceasefire will be supported by Ukraine and the international community. The head of state stressed that such an event would be historic for the entire continent of Europe.

