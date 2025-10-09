Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 9 October 2025 15:59
Trump will get the Nobel if he ends the war in Ukraine — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready to support the nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in achieving a cessation of the war by Russia. According to the head of state, any step that genuinely brings peace deserves international recognition.

The statement was made by the president during a conversation with journalists, as reported by "RBC-Ukraine."

Zelensky on Trump and the possibility of ending the war

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that a plan to end the war cannot be simple, yet even the most complex negotiation steps have value if they provide a chance for peace.

"The plan to end the war will not be simple, but it is still definitely a path. And if Trump provides the world, and primarily Ukrainians, with the opportunity for such a ceasefire — yes, he should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine," the Ukrainian president stated.

Zelensky emphasized that any initiative aimed at achieving a ceasefire will be supported by Ukraine and the international community. The head of state stressed that such an event would be historic for the entire continent of Europe.

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump Europe Nobel Prize war in Ukraine
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
