DTEK and Fluence launched an energy storage project in Ukraine

The largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Eastern Europe has officially started operating in Ukraine. The project was implemented through a partnership between the Ukrainian company DTEK and the U.S. company Fluence, with support from the U.S. private sector.

This was reported by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

As the agency emphasized, BESS is an example of how American investments and technologies can contribute to the restoration of Ukraine’s energy system while also creating benefits for business.

This industrial battery system works like a 'power bank,' storing energy when production exceeds consumption and then releasing it into the grid during peak demand. This helps stabilize voltage, balance the power system, and accelerate recovery after outages.

U.S. Ambassador Julie Davis emphasized that the partnership between DTEK and Fluence exemplifies President Donald Trump’s vision of rebuilding Ukraine through the private sector. According to her, private capital is the driving force of innovation, creates jobs, and delivers tangible results.

"And despite the constant attacks on the energy system, Ukraine has responded every time, every day, every hour with remarkable determination, ingenuity, and resilience. And from what we see, DTEK is just at the forefront of that resilience and ensuring that Ukrainians have the power they need to get up and keep moving forward. It is absolutely inescapable that, night after night, Ukrainians get up and get to the important work of forwarding the light and pushing out the darkness.", — Davis noted.

BESS is already considered one of the largest systems of its kind in the region and plays an important role in strengthening Ukraine’s energy sector amid ongoing attacks on infrastructure.

