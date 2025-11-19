Ukraine launches Food Program to support Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's prime minister. Photo: Facebook/Yulia Svyrydenko

Ukraine has announced an expansion of its Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative into a broader program called Food from Ukraine. The program will transition from providing targeted food assistance to establishing systematic international partnerships.

Preliminary details were revealed on Wednesday, November 19, during a press conference with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Ukraine is launching Food from Ukraine program

Despite constant missile attacks, blocked ports, destroyed terminals, and attacks on agricultural infrastructure, Ukraine has continued shipping food, according to Svyrydenko. These efforts have enabled Ukraine to provide food to over 20 million people in vulnerable regions around the world.

Svyrydenko emphasized that Ukraine remains a key player in the global market this season. The country accounts for 36% of sunflower oil exports, 38% of sunflower meal exports, and over 13% of corn exports worldwide.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has exported over 66 million tons of food to Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Now, Ukraine is taking the next step by transitioning from a raw material exporter to a country that offers a full cycle of solutions, including quality food products, modern technologies, and partnership programs. This will help African countries obtain food and develop their own production, forming a more resilient food system.

